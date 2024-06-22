Mohammed Shami starts bowling again, set to make comeback for India ‘very soon’

Mohammed Shami, sidelined since the last ODI World Cup due to a right tendon surgery, has resumed bowling. His childhood coach is optimistic about his return to the Indian team, awaiting clarity on his comeback date.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been out of the side since the last ODI World Cup in November 2023, missing all of the cricketing action since then including the IPL and the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, a new report suggests that Shami has started bowling again and may even make a comeback in the Indian team soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the veteran bowler had to undergo a surgery on his right tendon in February and has since been under the care of NCA Head of Sports Science Dr Nitin Patel and NCA Strength and conditioning coach Rajnikanth in Bengaluru.

According to a report by News18 while citing Shami's childhood coach Badruddin, the Indian pacer has started bowling again and while he isn't at his full run up just yet, Shami is able to release the ball in the nets without any discomfort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Shami has started bowling. Not with full run-up or full tilt but has started releasing the ball without any discomfort in the nets. This is a good sign because bowling activity has begun." Badrauddin told News18.

Badrauddin even commented on Shami's chances of making a return in the Blue colours, suggesting that we could have more clarity on his return date once the pacer starts bowling at full tilt.

“No doubt he will be back in India colours very soon. You would have seen the progress he has been making via the social media videos and the post. He is working very hard but more clarity will come when bowling resumes at full tilt and how the body reacts after that," Badrauddin added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While citing another well placed source, the News18 report suggests that BCCI will be very cautious with their approach in bringing back Shami into the fold again. Much like other players who have been injured in the past year, BCCI could first give a chance to Shami in ODI and T20 format.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!