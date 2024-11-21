Mohammed Shami takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar over IPL 2025 prediction: ‘Save a little wisdom for your own future’

Mohammed Shami has responded to Sanjay Manjrekar's comments about his potential price drop in the IPL 2025 auction due to injury concerns. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published21 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Mohammed Shami takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar over IPL 2025 prediction: ‘Save a little wisdom for your own future’(Instagram/mdshami.11/sanjaysphotos)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has hit back at former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks about Shami’s future in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Manjrekar earlier predicted that Shami’s price tag might drop due to his recent fitness struggles. Shami, however, responded sharply through an Instagram story, taking a direct dig at the former cricket player.

Sanjay Manjrekar earlier commented on Star Sports that, while teams are likely to show interest in Mohammed Shami, his injury history raises concerns. The prolonged recovery from Shami’s recent injury, according to him, highlights the risk of him breaking down during the season.

“This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag," he added.

According to Manjrekar, Shami’s lack of consistent playing time in the past year, including missing IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup 2024 due to injuries, could affect his value in the cash-rich league. Shami’s absence from the Indian squad for the ongoing Test series against Australia was also cited as a concern.

Meanwhile, Shami, who excelled in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 24 wickets in seven matches, didn’t take these comments lightly.

On Instagram, Shami wrote in Hindi: “Baba ki jay hoooooo. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kam ayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile (Hail to Baba! Save a little wisdom for your own future, it might come in handy, Sanjay G. If anyone wants to know their future, they should meet him).”

Shami in IPL

Shami has been a prominent player in the IPL, representing franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. He has claimed 127 wickets in 110 matches since 2013.

Shami was instrumental in Gujarat Titans’ title win in 2022 and emerged as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 28 scalps in 17 matches. However, despite his contributions, Gujarat Titans decided not to retain him for IPL 2025.

