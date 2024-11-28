Mohammed Shami to fly to Australia for IND vs AUS BGT? Report says ‘no conversation around…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take any descision around to send India fast bowler Mohammed Shami to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Test series.
“There has been no conversation around trying to send Shami to Australia, at least for now. At the moment, the fast bowlers chosen for the tour and the first XI in the opening Test at Perth are doing their job very well," a BCCI source said as quoted by several media reports.
Shami, the leading wicket-taker in last year's ODI World Cup, has been out of cricket for about a year because of an ankle injury. He had surgery in February and began his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Bengal fast bowler made his comeback in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed seven wickets in total during his team's win over Madhya Pradesh. He is representing Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Earlier on November 21, Jasprit Bumrah's statement on the eve of the first Test against Australia had brought hope to see Shami in action for the BGT series. He had siad that the management is keeping a close watch on the veteran India pacer.
“Shami has been an integral part, and the management is keeping a close eye,” he said, adding, “If everything goes well, you might see him here as well.” Moreover, several reports in the media had also indicated that Shami might be flown to Australia in the middle of BGT.
Meanwhile, Bengal has been delivering impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, remaining unbeaten so far. On November 23, they defeated Punjab by 4 wickets, and on November 25, they triumphed over Hyderabad by 8 wickets, with Shami taking 3 wickets. In the match against Mizoram on November 27, Bengal won by 8 wickets, although Shami did not make a notable impact in the game.