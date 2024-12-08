IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma provides major update on Mohammed Shami’s return to Test cricket; ‘Door is open but…’

Rohit Sharma led team India faced a crushing defeat against Australia during the 2nd Test match at Adelaide. The visitors faced a 10 wicket defeat as the pink ball Test match got over in under 3 days. During the first two matches, team India have heavily relied on Jasprit Bumrah to get the breakthrough while Mohammed Siraj help up another end. However, Harshit Rana who is playing as the third pacer for India in the series, remained ineffective during the Adelaide Test as Aussie batters took him to the cleaners.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Netizens blame Yashasvi Jaiswal after 10 wicket loss

Rana's drubbing in Adelaide has once again prompted questions about when veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami could be available to play for India in Test cricket. Notably, Shami recently returned to playing cricket after almost an year long hiatus due to injury. The 34 year old pacer is currently playing for

Rohit Sharma on Mohammed Shami's comeback to Indian team: Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit said, “Definitely, that door is very much open. But we are just monitoring him because while playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali (Trophy), he again got some swelling in his knee,” Rohit said.

“It obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test. We want to be very careful, we don't want to bring him here in a situation where he plays and he pulls up sore. We want to be 100 percent sure with him. It has been such a long time that he has not played cricket, and to be fair to him, we don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team.” the Indian captain added

Advertisement