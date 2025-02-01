Mohammed Shami could feature in India's final T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium considering it to be a dead rubber. The Men in Blue won the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday to pocket the series 3-1 with a game to spare. Earlier, India had won in Kolkata and Chennai while England tastes success in Rajkot.

Coming back after 14 months due to injury, Mohammed Shami was a victim of India plans to go spin-heavy in the series. He made a return to the Indian playing XI in Rajkot but without any success.

With the series in the pocket, India can afford to experiment and give the bench warmers a chance to prove their mettle before the ODI series against the same opposition, starting on February 6.

In Rajkot, Mohammed Shami bowled just three overs and conceded 25 runs at an economy rate of 8.33. India bowling coach Morne Morkel is elated with Mohammed Shami's return and revealed that he is likely to play in Mumbai.

"Shami's been bowling really well, catching to him at warm-ups... so very happy he's coming along. He's probably going to get an opportunity in the next game, we'll see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group," Morkel told media at the post-match press conference.

Who Mohammed Shami will replace? Similar to the Rajkot tie, Mohammed Shami could replace Arshdeep Singh in the Indian playing XI against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After Harshit Rana impressed with three wickets on debut in Pune, the Indian team is likely to go with the youngster.