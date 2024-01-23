Mohammed Shami wins men's best international cricketer award

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami won the best international cricketer award in the second edition of the NAMAN organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The award ceremony, featured winners from both 2020 to 2022 and the newly crowned winners of 2023, who will all be honored with their respective awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

