Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Mohammed Shami wins men's best international cricketer award

Mohammed Shami wins men's best international cricketer award

Livemint

  • Mohammed Shami won men's best international cricketer award

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami won the best international cricketer award in the second edition of the NAMAN organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The award ceremony, featured winners from both 2020 to 2022 and the newly crowned winners of 2023, who will all be honored with their respective awards.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.