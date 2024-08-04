Mohammad Shami’s BIG update on his national team comeback after injury: ‘Difficult to say when I will be back, but…’

  • Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, who took 24 wickets in the 2023 World Cup, is preparing for comeback in the national team after missing out on IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup 2024.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated 4 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST
India's Mohammad Shami during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match. (Image: PTI)
India’s Mohammad Shami during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match. (Image: PTI)

After missing out on IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup to the Sri Lanka series, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami is working diligently towards his return to the national team. Shami was a standout performer in the 2023 World Cup, where he took 24 wickets in seven matches. However, his comeback to the national team is still distant as he will be first participating in domestic matches.

At a recent event in Kolkata, the Indian pacer shared that he has resumed bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is preparing for his return to cricket by participating in domestic matches, as reported by News18. Though he did express uncertainty about the exact timing of his return to the national team, he did mention that first he will be playing a few matches for Bengal, the report added.

 

“It’s difficult to say when I will be back. I am trying hard, but hopefully you will get to see me in Bengal colours before I don the India jersey again,” Shami said as quoted by News18. He added, “I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it.”

During the event, Shami also spoke about the severity of his injury. He said, “We never thought the injury would be this serious. The plan was to address it after the World Cup since we had the IPL and the ICC T20 mega event coming almost back-to-back after last year’s World Cup."

He added, "But it turned worse during the ODI World Cup itself, and I also did not find it right to risk playing on with it,” as quoted by the daily.

In the 2023 World Cup, Shami claimed 24 wickets in seven matches, averaging 10.70 with an economy rate of 5.26. He achieved one four-wicket haul and three five-wicket hauls, with his top performance being 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal. With 448 wickets in 188 international matches, including 11 five-wicket hauls, Shami is considered one of the finest pacers of the modern era. Meanwhile, this year, Shami was also conferred with the Arjuna Award. Over his decade-long career, he has taken 229 wickets in Tests, 195 in ODIs, and 24 in T20Is.

First Published: 4 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST
