Mohammed Shami's endorsement value doubles, thanks to World Cup 2023 success: Report
Mohammed Shami's success in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has attracted the attention of major brands.
Mohammed Shami has emerged as a new icon in Indian cricket in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His stellar performance has not only captivated cricket fans but also attracted the attention of major brands. With a record-breaking wicket haul, Shami's endorsement fees have doubled, reaching an estimated ₹1 crore per deal, The Economic Times reported.
Shami's appeal extends beyond his cricketing prowess. His personal journey, marked by challenges including allegations from his wife, harassment over his religious background and a road accident, adds a layer of resilience and grit to his public image, ET added.
This aspect makes his story particularly compelling for brands, as noted by social commentator Santosh Desai. Shami's success is seen as a testament to his determination, the publication added.
Read the original ET story HERE.
