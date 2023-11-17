Mohammed Shami has emerged as a new icon in Indian cricket in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His stellar performance has not only captivated cricket fans but also attracted the attention of major brands. With a record-breaking wicket haul, Shami's endorsement fees have doubled, reaching an estimated ₹1 crore per deal, The Economic Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shami's journey in this cricket World Cup is nothing short of remarkable. Despite being initially left out of the playing squad, he has since claimed 23 wickets in just six matches.

Also Read: Virat Kohli or Mohammed Shami? Who should be the Player of the Tournament in ICC World Cup 2023? This includes three five-wicket hauls and the achievement of being the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in World Cup history. This extraordinary feat has doubled his endorsement value, previously ranging from ₹40-50 lakh per deal, the publication added

Brands from various sectors, particularly nutrition and health, beverages, electronics, and headphones, are eagerly lining up to sign him as their ambassador. Saurajit Chatterjee, founder of Kolkata-based Flair Media representing Shami, confirmed the surge in interest. Offers are pouring in for brand endorsements, social media collaborations and appearances post-World Cup, he told the publication.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami clinches 7 wickets to derail Kiwis, becomes fastest to get 50 World Cup wickets Currently, Shami's portfolio includes associations with Puma, Hell Energy Drink and Vision 11 fantasy app. Puma, in particular, has leveraged their association effectively. They launched bowling spikes, designed with unique mid-soles to support fast bowlers, coinciding with their engagement with Shami, according to ET. The brand's social media channels, especially X (formerly Twitter), have been actively celebrating Shami's on-field successes.

Shami's appeal extends beyond his cricketing prowess. His personal journey, marked by challenges including allegations from his wife, harassment over his religious background and a road accident, adds a layer of resilience and grit to his public image, ET added.

This aspect makes his story particularly compelling for brands, as noted by social commentator Santosh Desai. Shami's success is seen as a testament to his determination, the publication added.

