Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan levels serious allegations after cricketer shares shopping video with daughter

One of India's finest pacers, Mohammed Shami, has been out of the squad for almost a year due to his injury. While he is recovering from his injury, he recently met his daughter Aaira after a long time, and they went shopping.

Mohammed Shami also shared an emotional meeting with his daughter on his Instagram channel.

He wrote, “Time stood still when I saw her again after long time . Love you more than words can say, Bebo.”

The post has garnered 15 lakh likes, and several people commented on the post.

However, Shami's ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, made some serious allegations regarding the meeting.

What Jahan alleged? While speaking to anandabazar.com, Jahan alleged that her daughter's passport had expired, and instead of signing it, Shami took her shopping.

She said, as quoted by anandabazar.com, “It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff.”

"Shami never enquires about my daughter. Shami is only busy with himself. He met her just a month back, but did not post anything back then. I think there was nothing to post now, so he uploaded this video," Hasin Jahan added.

Shami's personal issues: Despite being a successful Indian cricket player, Shami had to deal with it on a personal level. A number of allegations were made by his ex-wife including 'match-fixing', which prompted an investigation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Former India pacer Ishant Sharma opened up on the match-fixing allegations against Shami recently.