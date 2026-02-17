Subscribe

Mohammed Shami's loud message to Ajit Agarkar & Co with 8-fer in Ranji Trophy semis after BCCI's central contract snub

Mohammed Shami's loud message to Ajit Agarkar & Co with 8-fer in Ranji Trophy semis after BCCI's central contract snub

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Feb 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Advertisement
Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Jammu and Kashmir's Kanhaiya Wadhawan during their Ranji Trophy semifinal.
Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Jammu and Kashmir's Kanhaiya Wadhawan during their Ranji Trophy semifinal.(PTI)

Mohammed Shami once again gave out a loud reminder to the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee with an eight-wicket haul against Jammu and Kashmir on the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Kalyani stadium in West Bengal.

Having ended Day 2 with the first five wickets of the Jammu and Kashmir line-up, the 35-year-old added another three on Day 3 to end with a career-best figure for Shami. He finally finished with figures of 8/90 as Jammu and Kashmir were all out for 302 in reply to Bengal's first innings total of 328.

Advertisement

Prior to this match, Shami's best figures in Ranji Trophy was 7/79.

More to follow…

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMohammed Shami's loud message to Ajit Agarkar & Co with 8-fer in Ranji Trophy semis after BCCI's central contract snub
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts