Mohammed Shami's loud message to Ajit Agarkar & Co with 8-fer in Ranji Trophy semis after BCCI's central contract snub

Mohammed Shami once again gave out a loud reminder to the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee with an eight-wicket haul against Jammu and Kashmir on the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Kalyani stadium in West Bengal.

Having ended Day 2 with the first five wickets of the Jammu and Kashmir line-up, the 35-year-old added another three on Day 3 to end with a career-best figure for Shami. He finally finished with figures of 8/90 as Jammu and Kashmir were all out for 302 in reply to Bengal's first innings total of 328.