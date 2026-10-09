Mohammed Shami's ODI future: What Bengal pacer's numbers in domestic cricket say about his India prospects?

Mohammed Shami's international future remains uncertain despite the veteran fast bowler continuing to deliver consistent performances in domestic cricket.

The 36-year-old has not represented India since the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March 2025, but his performances for Bengal and East Zone have kept his name in the mix for a possible national comeback.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, Shami's recent domestic numbers indicate his form and workload ahead of India's upcoming ODI assignments.

The fast bowler has represented India in 108 ODIs, taking 206 wickets, and was instrumental in the team's campaigns at the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups.

Also Read | Why India need Mohammed Shami at the 2027 ODI World Cup?

What do Mohammed Shami's domestic numbers reveal? Shami returned to competitive cricket in November 2024 following a lengthy injury layoff. Since then, he has featured regularly across domestic formats, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

During the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over competition, Shami claimed 15 wickets in seven matches for Bengal. His tally translates into an average of more than two wickets per match.

Shami also enjoyed a productive Ranji Trophy campaign during the same domestic season, taking 37 wickets in seven matches as Bengal reached the semifinals.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that same season, he picked up 16 wickets from seven appearances, taking his combined tally across the three domestic competitions to 68 wickets in 21 matches.

His performances continued into the 2026-27 domestic season, when he claimed seven wickets for East Zone during their victorious Duleep Trophy campaign. The tournament also saw Shami complete 100 first-class appearances, another milestone in his domestic career.

How do Shami's numbers compare with his recent IPL performances? While Shami has remained consistent in domestic cricket, his performances in the Indian Premier League have yielded mixed results.

Across the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons, the veteran pacer managed 18 wickets in 22 matches, with an economy rate of approximately 10 runs per over. The contrast between his IPL and domestic records is significant, although the competitions use different formats and have different bowling requirements.

His Vijay Hazare Trophy performances offer a more direct comparison with ODI cricket, while his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy appearances provide evidence of his continued participation in longer spells of bowling.

Can Mohammed Shami return before 2027 ODI World Cup? Shami's most recent ODI World Cup campaign underlined his importance to India's bowling attack. During the 2023 tournament, he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches, including three five-wicket hauls.

His figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal remain the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODI World Cup history. However, Shami has remained outside India's international setup since March 2025, despite his domestic performances.

India's upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand in November presents another possible opportunity for a return, although his inclusion will depend on the national selectors.