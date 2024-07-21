Mohammed Shami's point-blank response on marriage with Sania Mirza

Mohammed Shami dismisses false reports of marrying Sania Mirza, advising against dragging others down with memes. He advocates for achieving personal success, elevating oneself, and helping others instead of resorting to rudeness.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has come out and spoken against the rumors of him getting married to former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. While terming the news baseless, Shami stated that he understood the need of making memes for entertainment but people should be mindful of how it affects others.

In an interaction with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Shami stated, “Ajeeb hi hai. Aur hai kya usme. Jabardasti ki khabar hai. Kuch nahi photo kholo to apna hi photo dikhta hai usme. Kya karenge aap. But mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga kisi ko nahi khichna chaiye aisa. Mai maanta hun aapke mazaak ke liye memes honge wo lekin kisi ki life se related hote hain. (It’s quite strange. And what’s more, it’s all fabricated news. When you open the photo, it’s just your own photo that shows up. What can we do now? But I want to say that no one should drag others down like this. I understand there are memes made for humor, but they relate to someone’s life)"

“Aap Ko bade soch samajh ke wo memes banane chahiye. Dusre ki taang khichna ya dusre ko gaddhe mein dhakelna bada aasaan hai. Thoda success banke dikha. Thoda success achieve karke dikha. Thoda apne level ko upar karke dikhao. Thoda apni family ka saath pakad ke dikhao. Jitna uss badtameezi mein samajh mein aa raha hai na aapko ya taang khichne mein, utna kisi ki help karke dikhao na. Tab mai maanunga aap ache insaan ho. (You should create those memes responsibly. It’s easy to pull someone’s leg or push them into a pit. Show some success. Achieve something yourself. Elevate your own level a bit. Support your family. If you understand the rudeness of putting others down, then try helping someone instead. Only then will I believe you are a good person),"

Notably, the news of Sania Mirza marrying Shami started making the rounds on social media earlier this year, soon after the tennis star announced her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. However, even then, Sania's father, Imran, rejected the news and stated that Sania had never even met Shami.

Meanwhile, Shami has been on a long hiatus after undergoing a surgery for his ankle earlier this year. However, the ace pacer is being said to made to make a comeback in the Indian team during the home series against Bangladesh in September and October.

