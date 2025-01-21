Mohammed Shami’s routine during comeback days: No biryani, only one meal a day, bowl 35-40 minutes after matches

Every comeback for a any sportsperson is tough. But if one has the hunger like Mohammed Shami, everything is possible. Making a comeback in cricket after a year last November, Mohammed Shami is all set to don the India jersey once again after 14 months when the Men in Blue take on England in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. He has also been named in India's ODI squad against England and also for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

But how did the India pacer made it possible? Bengal fast bowling coach Shib Sankar Paul revealed how Mohammed Shami sacrificed a lot of things, including his favourite dish to wear the India jersey once again.

"Fast bowlers take time to return from injuries. He was so hungry to return that he wanted to bowl even after finishing a game. This is a great dedication from a sportsman," Shib Sankar Paul told Sportsboom.com.

According to Shib Sankar Paul, Mohammed Shami used to reach the stadium before 6 AM on match days during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, before the team reached.

“Few players want to bowl for 30 to 45 more minutes after a game,” said the Bengal coach, before revealing that the India fast bowler had not touched biryani for two months.

"He was on a strict diet. I saw him eating only one meal a day. He loves having biryani, but I haven't seen him indulging in it in the last two months since he returned to action," said Paul.

Mohammed Shami's stats after return for Bengal The 34-year-old grabbed a match haul of seven wickets in his comeback match against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, leading Bengal to a win. Post that, Mohammed Shami played nine matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and took 11 wickets. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohammed SHami played three games, taking five wickets.

