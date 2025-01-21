Mohammed Shami’s routine during comeback days: No biryani, only one meal a day, bowl 35-40 minutes after matches

Mohammed Shami last played for India during the ODI World Cup final in 2023. He has been named in India's squads for T20I and ODI series against England and also for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jan 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Mohammad Shami (R) discuss a point with India head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(PTI)

Every comeback for a any sportsperson is tough. But if one has the hunger like Mohammed Shami, everything is possible. Making a comeback in cricket after a year last November, Mohammed Shami is all set to don the India jersey once again after 14 months when the Men in Blue take on England in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. He has also been named in India's ODI squad against England and also for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

But how did the India pacer made it possible? Bengal fast bowling coach Shib Sankar Paul revealed how Mohammed Shami sacrificed a lot of things, including his favourite dish to wear the India jersey once again.

"Fast bowlers take time to return from injuries. He was so hungry to return that he wanted to bowl even after finishing a game. This is a great dedication from a sportsman," Shib Sankar Paul told Sportsboom.com.

According to Shib Sankar Paul, Mohammed Shami used to reach the stadium before 6 AM on match days during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, before the team reached.

“Few players want to bowl for 30 to 45 more minutes after a game,” said the Bengal coach, before revealing that the India fast bowler had not touched biryani for two months.

"He was on a strict diet. I saw him eating only one meal a day. He loves having biryani, but I haven't seen him indulging in it in the last two months since he returned to action," said Paul.

Mohammed Shami's stats after return for Bengal

The 34-year-old grabbed a match haul of seven wickets in his comeback match against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, leading Bengal to a win. Post that, Mohammed Shami played nine matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and took 11 wickets. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohammed SHami played three games, taking five wickets.

Nit just with the ball, Mohammed Shami also showed his prowess with the bat. Among his notable contributions with the bat are 32 not out (vs Chandigarh) in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 42 not out (Madhya Pradesh) in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 10:42 AM IST
