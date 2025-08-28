Mohammed Shami's unfiltered opinion on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash - ‘Cricket isn't played just by emotions’

The India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has created quite a buzz. With Operation Sindoor making a strong statement on India's narrative against Pakistan, calls for boycotting the high-octane clash in UAE on September 14 has been on the rise, including from former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadav.

Advertisement

India pacer Mohammed Shami, known for not to mince any words, cut through his former teammates, stating emotions don't run the game of cricket always. With the Indian government giving nod to IND vs PAK clashes in multination tournaments, players are bound to obey what the higher authority orders, even if they don't to, according to Shami.

“I don’t go behind controversies. It is always better to agree with whatever the government and the cricket board say. Whatever they decide, you should stick behind it. Cricket isn’t played just by emotions. There are a lot of other things involved. When everyone agrees to play, you should play,” Shami, who wasn't considered for Asia Cup 2025, told News24.

Advertisement

Both India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket series for more than a decade due to their geopolitical situations. The Pahalgam terror attack aggravated the situation with India retaliating with Operation Sindoor.

Asked about the emotional hype, Shami decided to play neutral. “I don’t think it is absolutely different playing against Pakistan as compared to other nations. However, the fans have that emotion. Their craze creates a whole new environment. That plays a part in pumping up the players extra. So, that is fun,” added the India pacer.

What's next for Mohammed Shami? After an Asia Cup 2025 snub and rehabilitation, Shami is playing in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone against North Zone. Shami, who had a long injury lay-off after the 2023 ODI World Cup, returned to the Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Post that, the Bengal pacer played in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad before being not considered for the five-match Test series against England.