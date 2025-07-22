Mohammed Siraj asked about IND vs PAK WCL match cancellation, his three-word reply goes viral

India are all set to face off against England for the fourth Test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester from 23 July. Ahead of the match, pacer Mohammed Siraj addressed the customary pre-match press conference, where he was asked a range of questions, but it was one question that completely took him off guard.

During the briefing, an English reporter asked Siraj about the recent India vs Pakistan match cancellation at the World Championship of Legends. The 31-year-old pacer was visibly shaken by the question and simply replied, "I don't know."

The reporter then followed up by asking whether Siraj would be comfortable playing against Pakistan in an international match, to which the pacer again replied, "I don't know what to say."

Mohammed Siraj on heartbreaking loss at Lord's Siraj also reflected on the 26-run loss that Team India suffered during the Lord's Test, where Ravindra Jadeja built a partnership with the lower order in an effort to pull the team out of a tough situation. While Siraj was giving good support to Jadeja, the pacer was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir on a delivery he had middled, only for the ball to roll back and hit the stumps.

The Indian pacer looked heartbroken as he refused to budge from the ground in disbelief over how the ball had gone on to hit the stumps. During the press conference, Siraj admitted that the Lord's loss stung and that he was “extremely disappointed” by the result.

“It obviously hurts when you get out despite middling the ball. The way our (Ravindra Jadeja's and my) partnership was going, I felt I wouldn't get out. I was that confident. But unfortunately, it didn't happen that way, and I was extremely disappointed. Had we won the game from there, it would have been a different result altogether,” Siraj told reporters.