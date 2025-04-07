Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on Champions Trophy snub, Gujarat Titans pacer says ‘I could not digest at the start…’

Mohammed Siraj finally broke his silence on his ICC Champions Trophy snub, stating that he 'couldn't digest at first'. One of the most consistent bowlers for India in ODIs, the Hyderabad pacer was left out of the Indian team for the England series at home and the ICC event, which the Men in Blue won in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final.

Calling Mohammed Siraj at no fault, the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained they (the selection committee) felt “Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball.”

“It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” Ajit Agarkar had said while announced India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

A month later, Mohammed Siraj seems to be on a mission to prove everyone wrong with nine wickets so far in four matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently second in the race for the Purple Cap behind Chennai Super Kings spinner Noor Ahmad (10).

“At the start (of the break), I could not digest. But then I was explaining to myself that I have so many things planned," said Mohammed Siraj after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in IPL 2025.

Instead, the right-arm pacer played a Ranji Trophy match for Hyderabad against Vidarbha, picking four wickets and worked on his mindset and fitness for IPL 2025. “It (selection for the Champions Trophy) was not to be, but I concentrated on my mindset, my fitness.

"I'm enjoying my bowling now. When you are not selected (for the Indian team), it does cross your mind (if you are good enough), but I wanted to be ready for the IPL,” he added.