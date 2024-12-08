India pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed that Travis Head ‘lied’ about him in the press conference after the Indian pacer gave the Australian a fiery send-off on the second day of the ongoing second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Adelaide. The incident took place during the 82nd over of the Australian first innings.

Head, who was batting at 140 at that time, missed a juicy full toss from Siraj to see his stumps shattered. Upon getting the wicket, Siraj was pumped up ad ended up having a brief confrontation with the Australia batter. The southpaw then went to claim at the press conference that he was playing a fair game and nothing bad was said to Siraj.

However, Siraj countered and admitted that he was abused by Head. “After bowling him out, I celebrated. Then he abused me. You can see on TV as well. In the start, it was my celebration, I didn’t say anything to him. In the press conference, he said wrong thing. He lied. No way he said well-bowled,” Siraj told Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports.

Not to forget, Head smashed a six off Siraj in the previous delivery.

What Travis Head said? Earlier, Head said he was disappointed with his own confrontation with Siraj but would always stand for himself.

"I actually jokingly said 'well bowled' and then he pointed me in (to go to) the shades. I had my reaction as well but I would not like to give (it) too much airtime," Head told the media.

"I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead up and there was no confrontation leading up to it and I felt like it was probably, a little bit far at the time," he said.