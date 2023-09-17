Mohammed Siraj dedicates his 'Player of the Match' cash prize to the groundsmen at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The groundstaff will also be rewarded with a prize money of $ 50,000 by Asian Cricket Council

Leading India's fast bowling attack, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday has shown a big heart and announced that the cash prize which he won as 'Player of the Match' which was $5,000 was dedicated to the groundsmenof the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo who had done a great job in keeping the ground ready for the final in spite of the continuous rain breaks during the matches in the whole tournament.

It took a little more than two hours for India to lift the trophy in style. Sri Lanka fans were stunned into silence by their team’s performance. The Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

Siraj had a dream spell as the entire Sri Lanka team was back in pavilion in 15.2 overs for 50 runs. Siraj took six wickets in seven overs, his best performance in ODIs.

Meanwhile after the match was over and Team India emerging as Champions of Asia, Mohammed Siraj, who was declared the Player of the Match showed a big heart and said at the presentation ceremony said,"Have been bowling well since a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I will bowl fuller because of the swing. When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team. I was thinking it would be great if I could stop the boundary. My best spell. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them."

Also, the entire team of groundstaff, who worked tirelessly to get the grounds in Colombo and Pallekele match-ready for the Asia Cup in midst of full-blown monsoon season, will be rewarded with a prize money of USD 50,000, Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah announced on Sunday.

"Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly twitter.

USD 50,000 will roughly be 16 million in Sri Lankan rupee.

"Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action."

"This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!" added Shah.