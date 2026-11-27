India have left Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for both Tests on their New Zealand tour. The decision has sparked debate, especially given his strong record in overseas conditions. Gurnoor Brar made his Test debut in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27, replacing Prasidh Krishna. Siraj was also benched for the first Test in Wellington, which ended in a draw.

The 32-year-old has been a key overseas performer for India since his debut. Yet form concerns have kept him on the sidelines this series. India have stuck with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj as the core pace attack across both matches.

Why was Mohammed Siraj dropped? India captain Shubman Gill pointed to current form as the main reason. “Sometimes, you have to see which bowlers are in form, which bowlers are bowling the best. I had this conversation; I told him before the match that he's going to be missing out this match,” Gill said after the Wellington Test.

“In every player's career or life, there comes a phase where you're not going to be at the peak of your career all the time. And I think he (Siraj) understands that, and as long as the player is willing to work hard and come back, that is always a positive sign for us,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj's performance in SENA countries Mohammed Siraj has taken 91 wickets in 23 Tests in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) at an average of 31.04, with four five-wicket hauls.

How has Siraj performed in England? England is where Siraj has bowled the most outside India. He has taken 46 wickets in 11 Tests there at an average of 33.21 and a strike rate of 50.5, with two five-wicket hauls. His best innings figures in the country are 6/70, and his best match return is 9/190, the best of his Test career.

Both of those came on the 2025 tour, which was his most productive Test series. He took 23 wickets in five Tests at 32.43 and bowled 185.3 overs, the most by an Indian bowler on that tour. His 9/190 at The Oval bowled India to the series-levelling win in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

How has Mohammed Siraj performed in Australia? Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut at the MCG in the 2020-21 Boxing Day Test. He has since taken 33 wickets in eight Tests in Australia at an average of 30.51, with one five-wicket haul. His best innings figures there are 5/73, from the 2020-21 series that India won.

How has Siraj performed in South Africa? South Africa is where Mohammed Siraj has the best numbers of the four countries, though from the fewest matches. He has 12 wickets in four Tests at an average of 24.16 and a strike rate of 45.5. That includes 6/15 at Cape Town in January 2024, which is still the best innings figures of his Test career.

Has Siraj played a Test in New Zealand? He has not. All five of his Test wickets against New Zealand came in home Tests. This tour was set to be his first Test appearance in the country, but he didn't play a game in the series.

Mohammed Siraj's Test record in SENA countries England: 11 Tests, 46 wickets, average 33.21, best 6/70, two five-wicket hauls

Australia: 8 Tests, 33 wickets, average 30.51, best 5/73, one five-wicket haul

South Africa: 4 Tests, 12 wickets, average 24.16, best 6/15, one five-wicket haul

New Zealand: No Tests played

Total: 23 Tests, 91 wickets, average 31.04, four five-wicket hauls

What does Mohammed Siraj's overall Test record look like? Across his Test career, Siraj has 144 wickets in 48 matches at an average of 29.63, with five five-wicket hauls. He has been even more effective in matches India went on to win, taking 89 wickets in 26 such Tests at an average of 21.47.