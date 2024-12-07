The internet was abuzz on Friday when a speed gun showed Mohammed Siraj clocking 181 km/h against Australia on the opening day of the day-night Test in Adelaide. While Mitchell Starc's 6/48 stole the show mostly at the Adelaide Oval, Siraj's speed blunder by the official broadcasters towards the end of day's play also hogged limelight.

The incident took place on the 25th over of the Australian innings. Mohammed Siraj banged a short off length delivery outside off which Marnus Labuschagne calmly glided down the deep backward point for a four.

However, as soon as he completed the ball, the bottom of the giant screen displayed 181.6 kph beside Siraj's name. The blunder instantly caught fan's attention who started a meme fest on social media.

Going by the statistics, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record of bowling the fastest ball in cricket history when he fired a 161.3 kph (100.23 mph) delivery against England in a match of 2003 ODI World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, Siraj is likely to be punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) by throwing the ball at the batter. It was in the same over, when Labuschagne, distracted by a spectator carrying a beer snake walking near the sight screen, withdrew from his stance moments before Siraj was to release the ball.

Frustrated by Labuschagne's act, Siraj unnecessarily threw the ball towards the batter. Although the ball didn't hit the stumps and the batter, throwing the ball at the batter when he had withdrawn beforehand is against the ICC rules.

"Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” says the ICC rulebook.