Mohammed Siraj gets ICC sanction for unnecessary gesture towards Ben Duckett at Lord's; watch India pacer's reaction

Mohammed Siraj was handed a one demerit point and penalised 15 percent of his match fee after the India pacer's aggressive send-off to England opener ben Duckett on the fourth day of the third Test at Lord's. Siraj's punishment came on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the sixth over of the England's second innings when Duckett hit straight at the hands of Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on. Following the dismissal, Siraj looked pumped up and celebrated on Duckett's face. He also brushed shoulders with the Englishman.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

Advertisement

"Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during India's Test match against England at Lord's," said ICC in a statement.

"After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room," the statement added.

“In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points.”

India vs England 3rd Test - All you need to know After both the sides scored 387 runs in their first innings respectively, England were all out for 192 in 62.1 overs, courtesy two wickets each from Siraj and Bumrah, Washington Sundar's 4/22 and one wicket apiece from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

Advertisement