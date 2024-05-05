Mohammed Siraj 'manifested' success against Gujarat Titans; RCB pacer reveals how he overcame sickness to perform
Mohammed Siraj's crucial performance helped RCB secure a comfortable win over Gujarat Titans. Despite illness, Siraj shone with 2 wickets. RCB climbed to 7th place in the IPL points table.
RCB inflicted a thumping 4-wicket defeat on Gujrat Titans on Saturday after restricting them to 147 runs in their first innings. Mohamed Siraj, who was RCB's pick of the bowlers and was later named player of the match, revealed in a post-match chat that he had been very ill for the past few days and did not think he would be able to play against Gujarat Titans.