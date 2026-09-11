Mohammed Siraj opens up on struggles during Test matches in Sri Lanka; ‘If I'm not in sync, I simply can't explode’

Mohammed Siraj admitted his body can't handle long breaks after questions were raised in the India pacer's dip in form in the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka last month. During the series, the right-arm pacer just managed four wickets in four innings, thus putting a question mark on his game.

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Not just in the Test series against Sri Lanka, the dip in Siraj's pace was noticed during the Duleep Trophy final too, where the South Zone pacer was operating at a low of 125-130 mph during his wicketless first innings. However, he did extracting some movement at Chepauk in the second innings and hit the deck at close to 135 mph more often.

Explaining his dip in pace, Siraj revealed the two-month break after the Indian Premier League (IPL), which ended in May, was the main reason behind all. "I am purely a rhythm bowler," Siraj told reporters after the Duleep Trophy final ended in Chennai.

“If I am not in sync, I can't explode through the crease. That was the struggle in Sri Lanka - my run-up felt disjointed. Some strides were too short, others were too long, and that broke my flow and cost me pace.. A short break is fine, but in my ten-year career, I had never taken two full months off," added Siraj, before adding that this will be a new learning curve for him.

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A regular in Indian Test team, Siraj has bowled the highest number of deliveries (1640 overs) among the Indians since 2020 across formats as a pacer. Australia's Mitchell Starc (1795.2) is atop the list. India's Jasprit Bumrah comes second among the Indians with 1482 overs.

Also Read | Bumrah to play practice matches to regain fitness for IND vs AFG T20Is: Report

How Mohd Shami helped Mohd Siraj? For Siraj, getting back into his rhythm was the main target in the Duleep Trophy final. He even asked South Zone captain Tilak Varma to give longer spells, which helped tremendously for the 32-year-old. But helped Siraj more was having partner-in-crime Mohammed Shami at the same venue.

The 36-year-old veteran, who was turning up for East Zone, Shami's little inputs helped Siraj. “In the first innings, Siraj wasn’t quite finding his natural rhythm compared to how he bowled later. I just reminded him that to get back on top, he needed to return to his core strengths," Shami was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

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"When your run-up and rhythm are in sync, your line and length fall into place automatically,” Shami explained. Siraj admitted that in the first innings, he was forcing himself, thus going off his rhythm. But when he rectified the same in the same, Siraj was back in full flow.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly cites own example while speaking about Mohd Shami's India snub

What's next for Mohammed Siraj? Up next for Siraj is the Test series against New Zealand as far as the Indian team is concerned. India will travel to New Zealand in November, but before that Siraj will turn up for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy next month. In 48 Tests so far, Siraj has taken 144 wickets, while 76 wickets in 50 ODIs. In the shortest format, Siraj has takes 17 wickets in as many matches.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in