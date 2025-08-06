Mohammed Siraj reaps huge rewards after highly-successful England series, India pacer jumps 12 spots in ICC Rankings

Mohammed Siraj reaped huge rewards for his 23 wickets against England across the five-match Test series as the India pacer climbed 12 spots to be placed 15 in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings for Bowlers. Playing all the games and bowling more than 1000 deliveries, Siraj also attained career-best 674 rating points.

However, Siraj's teammate Ravindra Jadeja dropped three spots to be placed at 17th. The list is being headed by Siraj's senior teammate Jasprit Bumrah with 889 rating points. In fact, Bumrah is the only Indian in the top 10 of the ICC Men's Test Rankings for Bowlers.

Also Read | How Mohammed Siraj won a famous victory for India at Oval?

The highlights of Siraj's heroics was his 6/70 in the first innings of the Birmingham Test, followed by a five-wicket haul at the Oval, helping India secure a 2-2 draw. In both the Tests India won the games.

Among batters, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only gainer, rising three spots to fifth while Rishabh Pant and Player of the Series Shubman Gill dropped one and four spots to be placed at eighth and 13th respectively. In the list of all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja continued to be at the top while Washington Sundar dropped three places to be at 16th.

Siraj returns to India amid huge fanfare Meanwhile on Wednesday, Siraj landed in India amid huge fanfare at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The India pacer, dressed in black casuals, walked out of the airport into his car. There were huge requests for selfies and autographs but Siraj chose not to stop and made a quick exit.