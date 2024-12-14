Harsh treatment for Mohammed Siraj in Australia continued as the India pacer was subject to boos from The Gabba crowd during the first day of the third Test match on Saturday in Brisbane. The incident took place after Siraj ran in to bowl his first over after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first on overcast conditions.

The boos continued for the rest of the over. It all started in Adelaide when Siraj gave Travis Head a fiery send-off after the latter was dismissed for 140 in the second Test. What followed was a battle or words between the two.

Head told reporters in a press conference that he said told Siraj 'well bowled', to which the Indian pacer denied completely. Later on, both Siraj and Head sorted the issue with a brief chat on the field.

However, both Siraj and Head were penalised for their behaviours. Meanwhile, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney frustrated the Indian bowlers as they reached 28/0 in 13.2 overs when heavy rains stopped play before lunch.

Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs) bowled his least potent opening spell of the series so far while Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs) was guilty of occasionally pitching it short. Khawaja is batting on 19 while McSweeney remained unbeaten at 4.

Rain-marred day in Brisbane Earlier, play was stopped or good 30 minutes due to a drizzle. As far as the Indian team is concerned, Rohit made two changes in the playing XI. The visitors brough in pacer Akash Deep in place of Harshit Rana and spinner Ravindra Jadeja.