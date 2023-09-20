Mohammed Siraj reclaims Number 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

After a thunderous performance in the Asia Cup Final on 17 September against Sri Lanka, India's pacer Mohammed Siraj has reclaimed the top spot in the ODI bowler rankings ahead of the ICC World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He has climbed eight places after a terrific outing in the Asia Cup after picking up 6 wickets by giving 21 runs in just 7 overs. Due to his exceptional performance spell, added with Hardik Pandya 3, and Jasprit Bumrah 1, India decimated the Sri Lankan innings in just 15.2 overs and the team is all-out for a total of 50 runs.

While chasing the 51 runs, both Ishan Kishan (23) and Shubman Gill (27) remained unbeaten and finished the game in just 6.1 overs.

Commenting over Siraj's destructive spell in the title clash of the 2023 tournament, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his official X account, Akhtar wrote, "That's destruction & annihilation."

Earlier in March, Siraj lost the top spot but has now gone past star bowlers like Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc. His return to the top of the rankings is a significant boost for India, considering the World Cup is to be played in India.

In recent months, he has become a real asset to the Indian bowling attack on whom India can rely. Citing his recent performance, he has even taken over the first-choice role in the playing XI over Mohammed Shami.

Not only Siraj, but the Afghan spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan also improved their rankings. Now, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is ranked fourth in the ODI rankings, while Rashid Khan is ranked fifth.

Other bowlers, whose ranking improved include South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, who climbed ten places to 15th in the rankings, reaching a career-high position.