BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the remainder of South Africa series after the veteran Indian pacer was ruled out of the series following a back injury
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mohammed Siraj has replaced injured Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20 series against South Africa, as per a press release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mohammed Siraj has replaced injured Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20 series against South Africa, as per a press release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI).
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa." the statement by BCCI read.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa." the statement by BCCI read.
Bumrah is currently reeling from a back injury after complaining of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday owing to which he did not play against South Africa in the 1st T20 at Thiruvananthapuram.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bumrah is currently reeling from a back injury after complaining of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday owing to which he did not play against South Africa in the 1st T20 at Thiruvananthapuram.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Informing about Bumrah's back issues BCCI had tweeted, "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I,"
Informing about Bumrah's back issues BCCI had tweeted, "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I,"
Reportedly, Bumrah is also out of the T20 world cup in Australia starting next month with the pacer being absent from active cricket for as long as six months. The veteran pacer had made his comeback in the recent T20s played against Australia.
Reportedly, Bumrah is also out of the T20 world cup in Australia starting next month with the pacer being absent from active cricket for as long as six months. The veteran pacer had made his comeback in the recent T20s played against Australia.
India is leading the series against South Africa 1-0 after winning the first T20 by eight wickets after restricting the visitors to a score of 106 in the twenty overs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India is leading the series against South Africa 1-0 after winning the first T20 by eight wickets after restricting the visitors to a score of 106 in the twenty overs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India will play their next two games against South Africa at Guwahati on 2ndand Indore