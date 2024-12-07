Mohammed Siraj to get ICC punishment? India pacer’s frustrating act during IND vs AUS 2nd Test might prove costly

Mohammed Siraj's ball-throwing act despite the withdrawal of Marnus Labuschagne due to a distraction near the sight screen in the 10th over might land the Indian pacer in trouble as it is against the ICC's rules and could be penalised. The incident took place on the opening day of the day-night Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

During the 25th over of the Australian innings, as Siraj started his run-up, Labuschagne withdrew himself just moments before Siraj was to release the ball after a spectator walked past the sight screen with a long beer-snake, thus distracting the batter.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc joins Pedro Collins after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal

As the Australian withdrew from his stance, Siraj threw the ball towards Labuschagne in frustration. The ball missed both the stumps and the batter.

Here's Siraj throwing the cheery to Labuschagne

According to ICC Code of Conduct, Siraj has certainly breached the rules. The clause 2.9 in ICC's rulebook says, "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”.

It further states that, "This offence will not prohibit a fielder or bowler from returning the ball to the stumps in the normal fashion, or from throwing the ball at the stumps or to a teammate when attempting a run out.” If found guilty, Siraj could be charged with a Level 1 offence.

Advertisement

Although the ball didn't hit Labuschagne, the Indian pacer's action could be seen as something which was avoidable. The match referee will have a final say on Siraj after analysing all the factors.