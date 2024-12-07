Mohammed Siraj to get ICC punishment? India pacer’s frustrating act during IND vs AUS 2nd Test might prove costly

Mohammed Siraj threw the ball towards Marnus Labuschagne despite the Australian batter's withdrawal, which is against the ICC rules.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Dec 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Advertisement
India’s Mohammed Siraj has landed himself in trouble and could face ICC penalty. (AFP)

Mohammed Siraj's ball-throwing act despite the withdrawal of Marnus Labuschagne due to a distraction near the sight screen in the 10th over might land the Indian pacer in trouble as it is against the ICC's rules and could be penalised. The incident took place on the opening day of the day-night Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

During the 25th over of the Australian innings, as Siraj started his run-up, Labuschagne withdrew himself just moments before Siraj was to release the ball after a spectator walked past the sight screen with a long beer-snake, thus distracting the batter.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc joins Pedro Collins after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal

As the Australian withdrew from his stance, Siraj threw the ball towards Labuschagne in frustration. The ball missed both the stumps and the batter.

Here's Siraj throwing the cheery to Labuschagne

According to ICC Code of Conduct, Siraj has certainly breached the rules. The clause 2.9 in ICC's rulebook says, "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”.

It further states that, "This offence will not prohibit a fielder or bowler from returning the ball to the stumps in the normal fashion, or from throwing the ball at the stumps or to a teammate when attempting a run out.” If found guilty, Siraj could be charged with a Level 1 offence.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli & Co suffer dramatic collapse, netizens react

Although the ball didn't hit Labuschagne, the Indian pacer's action could be seen as something which was avoidable. The match referee will have a final say on Siraj after analysing all the factors.

Meanwhile, Australia ended Day 1 on 86/1 in reply to India's 180 all out in the first innings. Mitchell Starc was the star of the day with his 6/48. It was also Starc's maiden five-wicket haul against India in Tests.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMohammed Siraj to get ICC punishment? India pacer’s frustrating act during IND vs AUS 2nd Test might prove costly
First Published:7 Dec 2024, 10:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts