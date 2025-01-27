Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has missed out on a place in the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 despite his consistent performances in recent years. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh were the only three pacers picked by the Indian selectors for the upcoming marquee event. However, with no update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Shami's absence from the ongoing T20I series, questions are being asked as to whether Mohammed Siraj will find a way into India's Champions Trophy squad.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, however, is almost sure that Mohammed Siraj will play in the Champions Trophy for India. Asked a question on if Siraj will replace Mohammed Shami in the 15 member squad in case of injury, Chopra said, “Forget about Shami, I don't even know about Bumrah. From the team we’ve picked, there’s one pacer who is fit and available (Arshdeep Singh). I have no idea about the other two. If even one of those two goes down, meaning gets ruled out, then Siraj automatically makes it into the side. I think Siraj should clean the dirt off the spikes of his shoes and stay fully ready because I feel he might end up playing in the Champions Trophy.”

Explaining the reason behind his assertion that Siraj will play in the Champions Trophy, Chopra said, “So far, Shami hasn’t played a single match, and Bumrah will play maybe one ODI. But last year, during the same months, we saw multiple times that Bumrah was selected but then pulled out... he wasn’t completely fit and available. I don’t know their status (both Bumrah’s and Mohammed Shami’s), Information isn’t coming through right now… but Siraj will somehow manage to find a way into the Champions Trophy.”

What did Rohit Sharma say on not picking Mohammed Siraj? Notably, the Indian think-tank have put their faith in spinners and have kept limited pace bowling options for the Champions Trophy. Speaking to the media after the squad was announced, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that Siraj had not found a place in the Indian squad because they wanted someone who could bowl with both the new and old ball in case Bumrah eventually misses the tournament due to injury.