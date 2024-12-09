Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head may face sanctions from International Cricket Council (ICC) after their heated exchange grabbed the limelight in the second Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide, which concluded on Sunday. The incident took place in the Australian first innings when Head missed a juicy full toss against Siraj to see his stumps shattered.

Siraj, who was hit for a six by Head in the previous ball, engaged in a few words with Head before giving him a fiery send-off, gesturing the Australian towards the pavilion aggressively. Things didn't stop there as Head went on to claim in the press conference that he had said 'well bowled mate' to Siraj.

A day later, Siraj denied the claims, stating Head ‘lied’. Although an official statement is yet to be announced by the ICC, a report on Code Sports suggest that both the players have breached Code of Conduct.

The report also stated that both Siraj and Head are unlikely to be suspended following their good conduct and sportsmanship spirit that was on display on the third day's play and will be let off with a reprimand or a fine.

The duo rightfully saved themselves when Head clarified the incident with Siraj, after the latter came out to bat in the second innings in Adelaide, the video of which went viral on social media. India eventually lost the game by 10 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj denies Travis Head Meanwhile, Siraj denied Head's comments on the incident, stating the Australian had ‘lied’ about him. Head said in the press conference, "It probably (went) a little bit far; that’s why I’m disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn’t do that.

(It’s) not the way I’d like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did." Siraj replied, “When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I got him bowled, I only celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV, too.