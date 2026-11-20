India's decision to leave out Mohammed Siraj for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington came as a significant selection call, particularly given the Hyderabad pacer's experience and recent performances.

Instead of Siraj, the team management handed Anshul Kamboj a place in the playing XI, opting for a four-man pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

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The decision was not prompted by a lack of form or fitness concerns surrounding Siraj. Rather, it reflected India's preference for a particular bowling combination for the five-day contest at the Basin Reserve.

India captain Shubman Gill confirmed the selection after winning the toss and electing to bowl on Thursday. India included Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Kamboj as their four specialist fast bowlers, with Washington Sundar serving as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Gill acknowledged that leaving out Siraj and Gurnoor Brar had been a difficult decision, considering their performances in the preceding ODI series against New Zealand.

“We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor, both of them, to miss out,” Gill said at the toss.

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He also acknowledged that Siraj and Brar had done well in the ODI series, making the selection decision particularly challenging.

Why India preferred Kamboj over Siraj Kamboj's inclusion was part of India's decision to prioritise a combination that offered different bowling characteristics. The 25-year-old had earned his place through consistent performances in domestic cricket and his ability to contribute with the bat.

The Haryana fast bowler made his Test debut against England at Manchester in July 2025. He had previously made headlines during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season by taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala, becoming only the third bowler in the tournament's history to achieve the feat.

His selection also gave India another option in an attack featuring Bumrah's accuracy, Prasidh's height and bounce, and Akash Deep's ability to generate movement.

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India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak subsequently defended the decision, explaining that the management had considered the requirements of the entire match rather than focusing only on the opening day.

“There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four,” Kotak said during the post-day press conference on Thursday.

Why Siraj missed out despite his experience Siraj's omission was notable because of his importance to India's Test bowling attack. He had emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets before the Wellington Test.

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His experience of overseas conditions and ability to bowl extended spells made him a strong contender for selection. However, the management opted to give Kamboj an opportunity alongside three other fast bowlers.

Kotak also explained India's decision to select Washington Sundar ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, pointing to New Zealand's top order having four left-handed batters.

The selection, therefore, involved more than a direct comparison between Siraj and Kamboj. India wanted a combination that offered pace, bounce, seam movement and a spin option suited to the opposition.

For Siraj, the omission meant missing the series opener despite his recent contributions. For Kamboj, it presented another opportunity to establish himself in India's Test setup.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.