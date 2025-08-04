'Mohammed Siraj you beauty...': Netizens go gaga as India draws Test series against England after win at Oval by 6 runs

India vs England: Netizens could not keep calm after Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell at The Oval powered India to a stunning win over England and drew the five-Test series 2-2 in a thrilling finish.

“India won the Oval Test by just 6 runs. Mohammad Siraj you beauty ! What a character! One of the greatest ever Test in history of cricket!” one netizen posted on X.

Social media was flooded with netizens cheering for India, especially Mohammed Siraj after the cricketer struck thrice within an hour and completed the 5th five-wicket haul of his Test career to help India script history at the Tendulkar-Anderson trophy, which was previously named the Pataudi Trophy.

‘One of the greatest tests ever…’ Besides hailing Mohammed Siraj, several other netizens further added that Monday's match was ‘the greatest of all time’.

“THE GREATEST TEST MATCH OF ALL TIME!!! WELL DONE INDIAAAAA!!! WHAT A TEST SERIES,” wrote one user.

“What a finish, what a fight! Grit, glory & guts — Team India conquers The Oval & levels the series 2-2. True Test spirit!” added a second person.

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy England began a drizzly morning needing 35 runs to win to reach the target of 374, but Mohammed Siraj took three wickets to finish with five for the innings, and Prasidh Krishna took the other.

England allrounder Chris Woakes came out to bat one-handed with a dislocated left shoulder but he was protected from facing a ball by Gus Atkinson, who was the last man out with England short on 367.

On Saturday, August 1, India had posted 396 in their second innings with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a sparkling 118 and Washington Sundar adding a quickfire 53 late in the day to set England a stiff target of 374. No team had ever chased these many runs in the fourth innings of a Test at The Oval. The previous best was England's 263-run chase in a one-wicket win over Australia back in 1902.