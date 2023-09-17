Mohd Siraj chases hat-trick ball to boundary leave Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya in splits | Watch1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM IST
The sight of Siraj running to catch the ball left Virat Kohli bursting into an uncontrollable laughter.
India scripted history on 17 September as they crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup final at the iconic R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Though in the next ball, Siraj ended that over with the dismissal of Dhananjaya, becoming the first Indian bowler ever to pick four wickets in a single over in ODIs.
Apart from Siraj, Hardik Pandya picked three wickets, while Bumrah clinched one, ending the Sri Lanka innings at 50 in just 15.2 overs.
Chasing 51, India's openers Shubman Gill (27) and Ishan Kishan (23), finished the game in just 6.1 overs. India has now become Asia Cup champions for the 8th time.