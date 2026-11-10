Who is Mohit Ulva? IND U19 pacer trained by Ravindra Jadeja’s coach hits last-over 6 and takes wicket vs UAE in Asia Cup

Mohit Ulva is an 18-year-old right-arm medium pacer and right-hand batter. He progressed through Saurashtra’s age-group system before earning a place in the India Under-19 squad.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Nov 2026, 04:19 PM IST
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Who is Mohit Ulva? India U19 pacer trained by Ravindra Jadeja’s coach
Who is Mohit Ulva? India U19 pacer trained by Ravindra Jadeja’s coach(Screengrab/Sony Sports Network)

Mohit Ulva walked out to bat with two balls remaining and India Under-19 already past 300. He took a single off the first delivery, then lofted the last ball of the innings over the leg side for six. That left the 18-year-old on 7 not out from 2 balls as India finished on 309 for 7 against the UAE in their Under-19 Asia Cup Group A match in Al Amerat, Oman.

He soon switched roles. In the eighth over of the chase, Ulva had opener Zainullah Rehmani caught by Arjun Rajput for 16 off 28 balls, claiming India’s first wicket. The UAE were 56 for 1 after 16 overs, still needing 254 runs. Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 off 168 balls had powered India’s total, with Ulva adding a brief but useful contribution with both bat and ball

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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