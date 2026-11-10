Who is Mohit Ulva? IND U19 pacer trained by Ravindra Jadeja’s coach hits last-over 6 and takes wicket vs UAE in Asia Cup

Mohit Ulva walked out to bat with two balls remaining and India Under-19 already past 300. He took a single off the first delivery, then lofted the last ball of the innings over the leg side for six. That left the 18-year-old on 7 not out from 2 balls as India finished on 309 for 7 against the UAE in their Under-19 Asia Cup Group A match in Al Amerat, Oman.
He soon switched roles. In the eighth over of the chase, Ulva had opener Zainullah Rehmani caught by Arjun Rajput for 16 off 28 balls, claiming India’s first wicket. The UAE were 56 for 1 after 16 overs, still needing 254 runs. Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 off 168 balls had powered India’s total, with Ulva adding a brief but useful contribution with both bat and ball
(More to follow)