Mohsin Naqvi apologised to BCCI but insists on keeping Asia Cup trophy: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board President and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi has apologized to the BCCI after the chaotic events that took place on the eve of the Asia Cup Final, according to a report by India Today. Reportedly, Naqvi adopted a softer tone during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting where he expressed regret to the Indian cricket board over the escalation.

​Naqvi is said to have apologized to all member nations of the ACC over the delayed start of the presentation ceremony but has remained steadfast in denying India the trophy.

​Notably, India had won the Asia Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final match held at the Dubai International Stadium. However, as India refused to take the trophy and medals from Naqvi, he subsequently instructed ACC officials to remove the trophy and medals from the ground altogether.

​BCCI rejects Naqvi's demand on handing over Asia Cup trophy: ​During the meeting of the ACC held on Tuesday, the BCCI reportedly strongly condemned Naqvi's conduct in the trophy saga. Meanwhile, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla outlined during the meeting that the Asia Cup trophy belongs to the ACC and not to the PCB chief. He is also said to have criticized Naqvi for taking the trophy and medals to his hotel room without proper handover.

​Shukla also insisted that the trophy remain in the ACC's custody with immediate effect and be formally handed over to Team India led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

​Naqvi has outlined that if the Indian side wants the trophy, their captain should personally visit the ACC office in Dubai to collect it. The BCCI is said to have rejected this demand and questioned why the Indian captain would travel to Dubai to collect the trophy when he had not been required to do so on the night of the Asia Cup final.

​Prior to this, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had publicly revealed the reason behind not taking the trophy from Naqvi. He said,

​“We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision.”