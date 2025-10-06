Mohsin Naqvi given reality check after Asia Cup 2025 trophy row; ex-India star says ‘don’t think Naqvi is big enough…’

Mohsin Naqvi was given a reality check after former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman for taking the Asia Cup 2025 trophy with him following Men in Blue's victory in the final in Dubai last month. The Indian team refused to take the winner's trophy from Naqvi, who is also an interior minister of Pakistan.

Reacting to Indian players' boycott at the presentation ceremony, Naqvi, also a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, decided to take the trophy with him. He was even requested to give the trophy to the BCCI at an ACC meeting soon after, but Naqvi refused, stating that the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav need to come at the ACC office in Dubai and collect it.

Harbhajan, who was one of the former cricketers who openly opposed to India playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, stated that Naqvi isn't a big enough figure to stop the trophy coming to India.

“I don’t think Naqvi or anyone else is big enough to decide whether the trophy should be awarded or not. If not today, then tomorrow the trophy will be given, so what’s the point of keeping it aside? We have won it, and the trophy will come to us one day or another,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying to IANS, reported by Firstpost.

Regarded as one of the greatest Indian spinners of all time, Harbhajan emphasised that keeping the trophy within himself, won't dent India's successful Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Notably, India won the title unbeaten. A lot happened during the Asia Cup.