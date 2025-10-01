Mohsin Naqvi puts in new condition for BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for Asia Cup 2025 trophy; ‘if Indian team wanted trophy…’

In a latest development, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi put on a new condition for the Indian team to collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, stating Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav should collect the silverware personally from the continental cricket federation's office.
The development came in during a routine ACC meeting on Tuesday in Dubai, chaired by Naqvi, where BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla repeatedly demanded to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.
“He remarked that if the Indian team wanted the trophy, its captain should visit the ACC office personally to receive it,” read a Geo News report. However, no decision has been taken on whether the trophy will be handed over to the victorious Indian side.
The incident stemmed after India refused to take the silverware from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government besides holding the top positions of ACC and PCB. Naqvi, it is learnt, did not congratulate the BCCI members for India winning the Asia Cup but was forced by former treasurer Ashish Shelar to formally praise the Suryakumar Yadav-led side's unbeaten performance.
"When the meeting started, chairperson (Naqvi), in his brief opening remark, congratulated Nepal for winning against the West Indies and Mongolia for becoming an ACC member and concluded. "That was when Shelar raised the point that 'why are you not congratulating India for the Asia Cup title?' He forced Naqvi to congratulate and the PCB chief agreed and duly congratulated," the source told PTI.
The BCCI will take the matter to the ICC which will have its meeting in November. "Shukla and Shelar argued that the ACC should keep trophy in the office and BCCI would get it collected. They said 'we want the trophy as legitimate winners.' Naqvi was passing the buck not saying no at the same time.
"It was made clear that the BCCI will complain to ICC and Shelar briefly left the meeting," said the source who quoted Naqvi as saying that the latter felt "like a cartoon" and was embarrassed while waiting for the victorious Indian team at the dais.
