Mohsin Naqvi stays firm on Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover, informs BCCI of the date; ‘bring your captain and players…’

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stood adamant on the Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover, stating the continental body has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that a formal ceremony will be held in Dubai to present the Indian players with the silverware on November 10.

In the light of Indo-Paki border conflict in recent times, the Indian players had refused to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Naqvi after beating Pakistan in the final on the night of September 28. In an ACC meeting on September 30, the BCCI requested Naqvi, also a chair of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to handover the trophy but he stood on his stance.

Based in a report at The Dawn, Naqvi is determined to personally handover the trophy to the Indian players.

"There was a series of letters exchanged with the BCCI, and the ACC has conveyed to them that we are ready to host Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his players, along with BCCI official Rajiv Shukla, to receive the trophy in a ceremony on November 10 in Dubai," Naqvi told media in Karachi, according to a TOI report.