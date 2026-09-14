Mohsin Naqvi faces ‘trophy chor’ chants after Harmanpreet’s India refuse Asia Cup trophy; watch

Mohsin Naqvi was subjected to “trophy chor” (a person who steals a trophy) slogans after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman appeared on the podium during the presentation ceremony of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The incident took place after the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, in which India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs, to claim their record-extending eighth title. However, in solidarity with the Indian men's team, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to receive the winner's trophy from Naqvi.

While Naqvi stood on the podium along with the other dignitaries and handed the runners-up cheque to Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, the Indian team didn't turn up for the ceremony, and instead did their own medal ceremony in the presence of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and board vice-president Rajiv Shukla.

In a viral video circulating on social media, fans chanted “trophy chor, trophy chor”, as soon as Naqvi went to the podium. Notably, Naqvi also holds the posts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister in the Government of Pakistan.

Why Mohsin Naqvi was targeted as a trophy chor? The “trophy chor” reference dates back to 2025, when a similar incident took place at the same venue during the men’s Asia Cup final, which India won after defeating Pakistan.

Following their victory, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Naqvi in protest against the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and in solidarity with Operation Sindoor.

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After India’s refusal, Naqvi took the Asia Cup trophy with him and kept it at the ACC headquarters. The BCCI reportedly requested several times during ICC meetings that the trophy be handed over, but Naqvi remained adamant that Suryakumar should collect it from him in Dubai.

However, unlike during the men’s competition in 2025, Naqvi left the stadium on Sunday empty-handed. It is not clear where the Women’s Asia Cup trophy is currently being kept following the incident.

What did BCCI say? The BCCI said it had “no regrets” about the decision. Reacting to the incident, Saikia said the board’s priority and ambition had been to become champions.

“Everything went very well. We won, and everyone is extremely happy. Everyone is proud of their performance, and the biggest thing is that our country’s name is shining bright,” Saikia told news agency IANS, as reported by Sportstar.

The Indian team will now travel from Dubai to Japan for the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet’s side will open its campaign against hosts Japan in the quarterfinals on September 18. India is the defending champion in the women’s cricket event.