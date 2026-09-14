Mohsin Naqvi faces ‘trophy chor’ chants after Harmanpreet’s India refuse Asia Cup trophy; watch

Mohsin Naqvi was subjected to “trophy chor” (a person who steals a trophy) slogans after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman appeared on the podium during the presentation ceremony of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

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The incident took place after the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, in which India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs, to claim their record-extending eighth title. However, in solidarity with the Indian men's team, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to receive the winner's trophy from Naqvi.

While Naqvi stood on the podium along with the other dignitaries and handed the runners-up cheque to Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, the Indian team didn't turn up for the ceremony, and instead did their own medal ceremony in the presence of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and board vice-president Rajiv Shukla.

In a viral video circulating on social media, fans chanted “trophy chor, trophy chor”, as soon as Naqvi went to the podium. Notably, Naqvi also holds the posts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister in the Government of Pakistan.

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Why Mohsin Naqvi was targeted as a trophy chor? The “trophy chor” reference dates back to 2025, when a similar incident took place at the same venue during the men’s Asia Cup final, which India won after defeating Pakistan.

Following their victory, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Naqvi in protest against the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and in solidarity with Operation Sindoor.

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Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur follows Suryakumar Yadav after India lift Women's Asia Cup

After India’s refusal, Naqvi took the Asia Cup trophy with him and kept it at the ACC headquarters. The BCCI reportedly requested several times during ICC meetings that the trophy be handed over, but Naqvi remained adamant that Suryakumar should collect it from him in Dubai.

However, unlike during the men’s competition in 2025, Naqvi left the stadium on Sunday empty-handed. It is not clear where the Women’s Asia Cup trophy is currently being kept following the incident.

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What did BCCI say? The BCCI said it had “no regrets” about the decision. Reacting to the incident, Saikia said the board’s priority and ambition had been to become champions.

“Everything went very well. We won, and everyone is extremely happy. Everyone is proud of their performance, and the biggest thing is that our country’s name is shining bright,” Saikia told news agency IANS, as reported by Sportstar.

The Indian team will now travel from Dubai to Japan for the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet’s side will open its campaign against hosts Japan in the quarterfinals on September 18. India is the defending champion in the women’s cricket event.

In all probability, India could face Bangladesh in the semifinals, with Bangladesh set to take on China in the quarterfinals.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in