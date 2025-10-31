Subscribe

Mohsin Naqvi to send Asia Cup 2025 trophy in Mumbai? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says ‘we hope that the trophy will…’

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy is still in custody of ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi since the India vs Pakistan final in Dubai. Naqvi insisted on handing over the trophy to India but personally in a formal function in Dubai in ACC headquarters.

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Oct 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Advertisement
ACC and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
ACC and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.(AP)

In a major update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hopeful that the Asia Cup 2025 winner's trophy will reach its headquarters in Mumbai in a day or two. The Asia Cup 2025 trophy has been in the custody of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi since September 28 when India defeated Pakistan in the final in Dubai.

Advertisement

With Naqvi also holding the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and an interior minister of the country, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to take receive the winners' trophy from the 47-year-old. Naqvi took the trophy with him, which is currently in Dubai.

Also Read | ‘Bring your captain and players…’ - Naqvi stays firm on Asia Cup trophy handover

The BCCI, in support of several other Asian cricket boards, did request to Naqvi to handover the trophy to the Indian team, but the ACC chairman insisted that he will himself present the trophy in a formal function. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated they are still awaiting the trophy.

“Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month," Saikia told PTI Videos. “We are pursuing this matter, about 10 days ago also we wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand.

“They are still keeping the trophy under their custody but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai,” Saikia further added. The post-match presentation was delayed for one hour after the match ended and the silverware was removed without explanation. Only the Indian players received the individual awards.

Advertisement
Also Read | BCCI, PCB headed for showdown in next months ICC meet over Asia Cup trophy fiasco

'BCCI fully prepared to deal with the matter'

However, if the trophy is not handed to the Indian team in the next couple of days, the BCCI will escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 4 quarterly meeting in Dubai.

“On behalf of BCCI we are fully prepared how to deal with the matter and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will come back to India, only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come," Saikia said.

“We have won all matches against Pakistan and won the trophy. We have won the championship. Everything is on record. Only the trophy is missing. I hope good sense will prevail," he added.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Don’t think Naqvi is big enough…’ - ACC chief given reality check

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why hasn't the Indian team received the Asia Cup 2025 trophy yet?

Due to strained Indo-Pak relations, the Indian cricket team refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

2. Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

Mohsin Naqvi holds three important administrative positions - ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and a post of Interior Minister in Pakistan.

3. Where is the Asia Cup trophy currently located?

Since India beat Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, the winners' trophy is at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

 
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMohsin Naqvi to send Asia Cup 2025 trophy in Mumbai? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says ‘we hope that the trophy will…’
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts