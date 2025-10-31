Mohsin Naqvi to send Asia Cup 2025 trophy in Mumbai? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says ‘we hope that the trophy will…’

In a major update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hopeful that the Asia Cup 2025 winner's trophy will reach its headquarters in Mumbai in a day or two. The Asia Cup 2025 trophy has been in the custody of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi since September 28 when India defeated Pakistan in the final in Dubai.

With Naqvi also holding the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and an interior minister of the country, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to take receive the winners' trophy from the 47-year-old. Naqvi took the trophy with him, which is currently in Dubai.

The BCCI, in support of several other Asian cricket boards, did request to Naqvi to handover the trophy to the Indian team, but the ACC chairman insisted that he will himself present the trophy in a formal function. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated they are still awaiting the trophy.

“Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month," Saikia told PTI Videos. “We are pursuing this matter, about 10 days ago also we wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand.

“They are still keeping the trophy under their custody but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai,” Saikia further added. The post-match presentation was delayed for one hour after the match ended and the silverware was removed without explanation. Only the Indian players received the individual awards.

'BCCI fully prepared to deal with the matter' However, if the trophy is not handed to the Indian team in the next couple of days, the BCCI will escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 4 quarterly meeting in Dubai.

“On behalf of BCCI we are fully prepared how to deal with the matter and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will come back to India, only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come," Saikia said.

“We have won all matches against Pakistan and won the trophy. We have won the championship. Everything is on record. Only the trophy is missing. I hope good sense will prevail," he added.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Why hasn't the Indian team received the Asia Cup 2025 trophy yet? Due to strained Indo-Pak relations, the Indian cricket team refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

2. Who is Mohsin Naqvi? Mohsin Naqvi holds three important administrative positions - ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and a post of Interior Minister in Pakistan.