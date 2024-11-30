After Mohammed Kaif, Prithvi Shaw has come under the firing line of another former Indian cricketer. Former Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre, in a recent interview, said that Shaw had lost focus, perhaps as a side effect of earning a lot of money at a young age.

One considered the next big thing in international cricket, Shaw had remained unsold at the recently concluded IPL Mega Auction at a base price of ₹75 lakh.

Prithvi Shaw's downfall decoded: In an interaction with The Times of India, Amre said, “Three years back, I gave him Vinod Kambli's example. I've seen Kambli's downfall from close quarters. It's not easy to teach certain things to this generation. Thanks to being retained by DC, Prithvi must have earned ₹30-40 crore by the time he was 23. Will even an IIM graduate get that type of money? When you earn so much at such a young age, you tend to lose focus. It's important that you know how to manage money, have good friends and prioritise cricket,”

“It's so disappointing to see that a talent like him is going in reverse direction. Someone told me that before he left for Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Prithvi cracked a superb century in a practice match at the Cricket Club of India.” Amre added

However, Amre is still confident about the potential of Shaw, stating, "Even today, he can hit a 30-ball fifty in the IPL. Maybe he couldn't handle the glamour and money, the side-effects of the IPL. His example can be a case study in Indian cricket. What's happening to him shouldn't happen to other cricketers. Talent alone can't take you to the top. The three Ds - discipline, determination and dedication - are important,"

Prithvi Shaw's career so far: Shaw made came to limelight after some great knocks that helped India lift the under-19 World Cup in 2018. The young batter would soon become a staple of Delhi Capitals lineup and also made his debut for India in Test cricket in the very same year. The Mumbai-based batter went on to represent India in ODI in 2020