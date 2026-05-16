Moshin Naqvi's India visit: Will Pakistan Cricket Board chairman be in Ahmedabad for ICC meeting during IPL 2026 final?

Mohsin Naqvi once again grabbed the headlines on Saturday over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman's travel plans for upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad around the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) final on the last day of this month.
The ICC has planned a virtual Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting on May 21, which will be followed by an in-person Board meeting on May 30 and 31. The city of Doha in Qatar was originally scheduled to host both the meetings but were shifted to India due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
However, the shift in venue made things delicate for Naqvi, who is likely to represent Pakistan at the ICC Board Meeting. With the meeting now being held in India, Naqvi's visit to Ahmedabad remains uncertain due to the strained political relations between the two countries.
Having said that, a final call on Naqvi's travel to India will be taken by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A report at Pakistani media outlet Geo Super claimed that Naqvi has received an official invitation to attend the IPL 2026 final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but also said that the development “could not be independently confirmed.”
More than the PCB chairman, Naqvi's visit to India also carries an extra political weight. The 47-year-old is an interior minister in Pakistan's federal government and also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Earlier, Naqvi was at the centre of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy. After India won the title under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, the Men in Blue refused to take the winner's trophy and medals from Naqvi, as a protest against the Pahalgam attack in 2025, that killed 26 innocent lives.
As a result, Naqvi left the Dubai cricket stadium along with the trophy and kept it at the ACC headquarters. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested Naqvi to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, the ACC president asked Suryakumar to collect from the headquarters in Dubai in person. Suryakumar never got time went to pick up the trophy.
Meanwhile, a report at The Hindu hinted that Naqvi won't travel to India and will attend the ICC Board meeting virtually, a routine available for the member representatives unable to travel in person. The video conference will be in line with the ICC protocols.