Moshin Naqvi's India visit: Will Pakistan Cricket Board chairman be in Ahmedabad for ICC meeting during IPL 2026 final?

Mohsin Naqvi once again grabbed the headlines on Saturday over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman's travel plans for upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad around the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) final on the last day of this month.

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The ICC has planned a virtual Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting on May 21, which will be followed by an in-person Board meeting on May 30 and 31. The city of Doha in Qatar was originally scheduled to host both the meetings but were shifted to India due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

However, the shift in venue made things delicate for Naqvi, who is likely to represent Pakistan at the ICC Board Meeting. With the meeting now being held in India, Naqvi's visit to Ahmedabad remains uncertain due to the strained political relations between the two countries.

Having said that, a final call on Naqvi's travel to India will be taken by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A report at Pakistani media outlet Geo Super claimed that Naqvi has received an official invitation to attend the IPL 2026 final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but also said that the development “could not be independently confirmed.”

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Mohsin Naqvi carries extra political weight More than the PCB chairman, Naqvi's visit to India also carries an extra political weight. The 47-year-old is an interior minister in Pakistan's federal government and also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Earlier, Naqvi was at the centre of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy. After India won the title under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, the Men in Blue refused to take the winner's trophy and medals from Naqvi, as a protest against the Pahalgam attack in 2025, that killed 26 innocent lives.

As a result, Naqvi left the Dubai cricket stadium along with the trophy and kept it at the ACC headquarters. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested Naqvi to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, the ACC president asked Suryakumar to collect from the headquarters in Dubai in person. Suryakumar never got time went to pick up the trophy.

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Mohsin Naqvi to attend virtually Meanwhile, a report at The Hindu hinted that Naqvi won't travel to India and will attend the ICC Board meeting virtually, a routine available for the member representatives unable to travel in person. The video conference will be in line with the ICC protocols.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in