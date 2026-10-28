Most expensive player in WPL: Check who rules the money game in Women's Premier League

The WPL 2027 player mini-auction takes place today at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi. Hosted by Mallika Sagar, the event will fill 27 open slots for 146 players. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the most expensive player in WPL history.

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The Women's Premier League started in 2023, bringing greater attention to women's cricket. Its biggest player deals have involved both Indian and overseas stars.

At joint number 10 are Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney, at ₹2.50 crore each. Harmanpreet, who has just stepped down from Team India’s leadership position, was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2026 edition.

Australian World Cup winner Mooney had the same price as Gujarat Giants. Their equal amounts placed them together at this stage of the countdown.

Number 9 belongs to Richa Ghosh, priced at ₹2.75 crore. Her deal was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for WPL 2026. That places her ₹25 lakh above her then-captain.

At number 8 is New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, at ₹3 crore. She is the captain of the New Zealand cricket team in all formats.

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Mumbai Indians secured her at the WPL 2026 mega auction. Her deal takes the countdown to the ₹3 crore mark. She sits ₹25 lakh above Richa in this price comparison.

Also Read | Why Mandhana is obvious choice to lead Indian women after Harmanpreet era ends?

The joint 5th position includes three deals worth ₹3.20 crore each. India's Deepti Sharma reached that amount at the 2026 mega auction with UP Warriorz. Two overseas players also received ₹3.20 crore at the inaugural auction in 2023. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) joined Gujarat Giants while Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) joined Mumbai Indians.

Those two overseas deals remain the highest auction purchases for foreign players at WPL. The shared 5th position explains why the countdown skips numbers 6 and 7.

The next auction milestone is the ₹3.40 crore purchase by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023. That remains the highest amount paid for any player at a WPL auction. The player involved later secured an even bigger retention deal. This distinction matters because retention amounts also count towards the overall record.

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Outside these leading positions, Kashvee Gautam holds another notable auction record. Gujarat Giants bought the Indian pacer for ₹2 crore in 2024. She became the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. However, injury prevented her from playing that season.

Most expensive players Finally, joint number one belongs to Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Each received ₹3.50 crore through retention for WPL 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Mandhana, who also holds the ₹3.40 crore auction record.

Gujarat Giants retained Gardner while Mumbai Indians retained Sciver-Brunt. Gardner and Sciver-Brunt were also the ₹3.20 crore overseas auction purchases in 2023.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.