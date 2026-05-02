'Most explosive IPL season weve seen': Bangar, Pujara discuss batters dominance in IPL 2026 edition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Cheteshwar Pujara called the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition the most explosive season ever in the history of the league.

The IPL 2026 has already witnessed some of the biggest run fests in the league's history. Swashbuckling batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh, along with heavyweights such as Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal, have been going all out against the bowlers, especially during the Powerplay.

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This trend is also reflected in the number of 200-plus totals, which has already reached a staggering 36 this season, nearly double the tally for the same period about four years ago. This highlights how the approach to batting in the format has dramatically evolved, making 200-plus total a staple in batting, giving fans more reasons to stay glued to their screens.

There have been 11 200-plus totals successfully chased down till now, headlined by Punjab Kings going after a humongous 265 against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi share the joint-fastest fifties of this season, both coming off just 15 balls. Sooryavanshi features prominently on this list, having achieved the 15-ball fifty feat three times this season, against RCB, CSK and SRH, while also registering his second century of the tournament against the Pat Cummins-led SRH in RR's first game in Jaipur.

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Speaking about batters' dominance in the IPL 2026 season so far, Sanjay Bangar said the Indian Premier League 2026 has been the most explosive yet, with teams attacking from the very first ball--especially in the Powerplay, according to a release from JioStar.

He highlighted how players like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are setting an aggressive tone early, putting bowlers under pressure. Bangar said that strike rate has become the key metric in T20 cricket, making averages less relevant, and credited high-quality pitches prepared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India curators for enabling such attacking play.

"This has easily been the most explosive IPL season we've seen. The intent from ball one is on another level, especially in the Powerplay, where teams are no longer feeling their way in but going flat out. You look at players like Abhishek Sharma or Vaibhav Suryavanshi, they're setting the tone straightaway and forcing bowlers onto the back foot. Strike rate is everything now, it's the currency of T20 batting, and that's why averages have almost become irrelevant in T20 cricket. All this is possible because of great batting surfaces and great work by BCCI curators across the country," Bangar said.

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Cheteshwar Pujara said the IPL 2026 stands out because of a complete shift in batting mindset. He noted that while the Impact Player rule has encouraged more aggressive play, the real change is teams consistently scoring--and chasing--200-plus totals. Pujara highlighted players like Sooryavanshi, Abhishek, Priyansh Arya, and Padikkal for their fearless approach, adding that modern T20 batting now prioritises quick runs and boundaries over building traditional innings.

"This season feels different because it's not just one phase, it's the entire batting approach that's evolved. Yes, the Impact Player rule has given teams the freedom to go harder for longer, but the sheer volume of 200-plus totals and, more importantly, how often they're being chased down is outstanding. Players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya and Devdutt Padikkal are setting the tone with fearless intent, but it's the collective mindset across teams that stands out. In today's game, it's not about building an innings anymore; it's about scoring as many runs in the least number of balls possible and hitting as many boundaries while doing that," Pujara said.

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