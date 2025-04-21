Most Impactful batter in IPL 2025: Where does Sai Sudharsan stand after fifty against KKR? Who tops the list? Details

Sai Sudharsan consolidated his spot in the top five of the most impactful batter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Gujarat Titans batter smashed his fifth fifty of the season on Monday against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Opening the innings with Shubman Gill, the southpaw initially struggled with his strokes before opening his arms for a well-made 52 off just 36 balls with the help of six fours and one six. He was finally dismissed by Andre Russell, caught by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Sudharsan is currently placed at third spot in the list of most impactful batters in IPL 2025 according to statistics provided by ESPNcricinfo. In seven matches, Sudharsan's batting impact counts to 337.3 at an average of 48.1 per innings. The Titans opener scored 371.1 impact runs so far.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran and Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya take the top two places with batting impacts of 420.9 and 350.4 respectively. Riding on Sudharsan's innings and a brilliant 90 from captain Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans posted 198/3 in 20 overs.

Sudharsan topples Pooran for Orange Cap With his fifty, Sudharsan also went past Pooran to take the Orange Cap. The southpaw currently has 417 runs as compared to Pooran's 368. The West Indian will have a chance to go past Sudharsan when LSG take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at home.