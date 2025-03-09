New Zealand Rachin Ravindra rose on top of the list of most run-getters in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the opener pushed Mohammed Shami for a single in the third over. In the process, Rachin Ravindra topped England's Ben Duckett (226) in the list of most runs in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root are second and third respectively, but with England already out of the competition, India's Virat Kohli is nearest to Rachin Ravindra at 217 runs. If the former Indian captain scores a fifty, he will climb to the top to take home the golden bat.

Updated list for most runs in Champions Trophy 2025

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Best Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 4 263 65.75 103.66 112 Ben Duckett (ENG) 3 227 75.66 108.61 165 Joe Root (ENG) 3 225 75.00 95.56 120 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 217 72.33 83.14 100* Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 216 72.00 106.40 177

However, unlike his previous matches, Rachin Ravindra couldn't convert his start into a big one on Sunday. Starting the game at 226, the left-hander could only add 37 runs before being knocked over by Kuldeep Yadav's googly on the first ball of the 11th over.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for injured Matt Henry, while India named an unchanged playing eleven. It was for the 12th time in a row that India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in an ODI.

India vs New Zealand playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.