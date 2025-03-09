Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
New Zealand Rachin Ravindra rose on top of the list of most run-getters in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the opener pushed Mohammed Shami for a single in the third over. In the process, Rachin Ravindra topped England's Ben Duckett (226) in the list of most runs in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Ben Duckett and Joe Root are second and third respectively, but with England already out of the competition, India's Virat Kohli is nearest to Rachin Ravindra at 217 runs. If the former Indian captain scores a fifty, he will climb to the top to take home the golden bat.
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|4
|263
|65.75
|103.66
|112
|Ben Duckett (ENG)
|3
|227
|75.66
|108.61
|165
|Joe Root (ENG)
|3
|225
|75.00
|95.56
|120
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|4
|217
|72.33
|83.14
|100*
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|3
|216
|72.00
|106.40
|177
However, unlike his previous matches, Rachin Ravindra couldn't convert his start into a big one on Sunday. Starting the game at 226, the left-hander could only add 37 runs before being knocked over by Kuldeep Yadav's googly on the first ball of the 11th over.
Earlier, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for injured Matt Henry, while India named an unchanged playing eleven. It was for the 12th time in a row that India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in an ODI.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke.
