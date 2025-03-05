Rachin Ravindra fell just two runs of displacing England Ben Duckett for most runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 despite the New Zealand opener registering his second hundred of the tournament in the semifinal in Lahore against South Africa on Wednesday.

Starting the crucial knockout clash against the Proteas on 118 runs, Rachin Ravindra looked calm and composed as he brought up his fifth hundred in ODIs. It was his second century in this competition. The previous hundred came against Bangladesh in the group stages.

In fact, all of Rachin Ravindra's ODI hundreds came in ICC tournaments. His first three came two years back in India during the World Cup. However, the left-hander edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery to pack his bags for 108 off 101 balls, including 13 fours and a six.

Most runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Top 5)